Blackwood makes 44 saves against former team, Sharks shut out Devils

It was the 11th shutout of Blackwood's NHL career and his first against New Jersey, the team for which he played five seasons before being traded to San Jose on June 27, 2023.

"It's just one of those nights where it feels easy," Blackwood said. "I don't know why sometimes that happens and sometimes it doesn't, but sometimes pucks just seem like they're coming in slow. I don't know why, but definitely you could say today was one of those days I was seeing the puck well."

Nico Sturm scored the lone goal to give the Sharks (5-9-2) a 1-0 lead at 16:21 of the first period. After taking a pass from Carl Grundstrom in the neutral zone, Sturm split two Devils players as he entered the offensive zone and lost the puck but was able to send a backhand from behind the net into the slot that deflected in off the left skate of Timo Meier.

"I had a lot of speed, and I tried to one-touch it over the defenseman's stick and jump by him but couldn't corral it right away," Sturm said. "I knew everybody was going to the net so I was just trying to throw a puck in front that maybe would go back to [Grundstrom], but I obviously got a lucky bounce."

"It was a tough one, in the slot. Unlucky but we had plenty of time to get it back," Meier said.