Sharks at Predators

SHARKS (0-3-1) at PREDATORS (2-3-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Alexander Barabanov -- Tomas Hertl – Anthony Duclair
Filip Zadina – Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman – Nico Sturm -- William Eklund
Jacob Peterson -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning
Ty Emberson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Thomas Bordeleau, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Juuso Parssinen
Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista
Gustav Nyquist – Colton Sissons – Samuel Fagemo
Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Cole Smith
Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh – Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon – Tyson Barrie
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Philip Tomasino
Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks will play the first of a five-game road trip. … Sharks coach David Quinn confirmed they will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Couture, a forward, did not make the trip. … Granlund participated in the morning skate and the forward could play later on the trip. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. … Nashville announced Friday that Glass will miss 7-10 days because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained in a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Fagemo will make his Predators debut. He was acquired after being placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 2.