Sharks at Predators

SHARKS (0-3-1) at PREDATORS (2-3-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Alexander Barabanov -- Tomas Hertl – Anthony Duclair

Filip Zadina – Luke Kunin -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman – Nico Sturm -- William Eklund

Jacob Peterson -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikolai Knyzhov -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning

Ty Emberson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Thomas Bordeleau, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg – Ryan O’Reilly – Juuso Parssinen

Kiefer Sherwood – Tommy Novak – Luke Evangelista

Gustav Nyquist – Colton Sissons – Samuel Fagemo

Yakov Trenin – Michael McCarron – Cole Smith

Roman Josi – Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh – Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon – Tyson Barrie

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Philip Tomasino

Injured: Luke Schenn (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks will play the first of a five-game road trip. … Sharks coach David Quinn confirmed they will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Couture, a forward, did not make the trip. … Granlund participated in the morning skate and the forward could play later on the trip. … The Predators held an optional morning skate. … Nashville announced Friday that Glass will miss 7-10 days because of a lower-body injury the forward sustained in a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Fagemo will make his Predators debut. He was acquired after being placed on waivers by the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 2.