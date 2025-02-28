Caufield lifts Canadiens to OT victory against Sharks

Wins it at 3:21; Suzuki has 2 goals, assist for Montreal

Sharks at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Cole Caufield scored at 3:21 of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Caufield dragged the puck between his legs to get around Macklin Celebrini in the left face-off circle before shooting over Alexandar Georgiev’s right pad.

Nick Suzuki had two goals and an assist, and Sam Montembeault made 23 saves for Montreal (28-26-5), which has won three straight, all since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Will Smith had a goal and an assist, Alexander Wennberg had two assists, and Georgiev made 29 saves for San Jose (15-36-9), which has lost seven straight (0-4-3) and has one win in its past 14 games (1-10-3).

Fabian Zetterlund put San Jose up 1-0 at 3:56 of the first period. He tucked the puck into an open left side after Smith slid a backhand pass out front as he cut behind the net.

Suzuki tied it 1-1 at 6:49 when he one-timed a pass from Caufield on a 2-on-1.

Nico Sturm gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 12:38. All three Sharks forwards drove to the net, and Sturm finished off a touch pass from Klim Kostin after Collin Graf sent a pass out front from behind the goal line.

Suzuki’s second goal of the game tied it 2-2 at 19:04. He put a wrist shot past Georgiev’s glove from the left circle.

Smith put San Jose ahead 3-2 at 17:22 of the second when he drove in with Zetterlund on a 2-on-1 and shot past Montembeault’s glove from the left circle.

Alex Newhook tied it 3-3 at 2:22 of the third period with a tap-in near the right post. Owen Beck got the secondary assist for his first point in eight NHL games, including seven this season.

