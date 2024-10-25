Foegele scores twice in 1st to lift Kings past Sharks 

Mikael Granlund scored twice on the power play, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves for the Sharks (0-6-2).

“This is the National Hockey League,” San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "This is the best league in the world, and if you don’t have joy in playing this game, then you’re in the wrong business and you’re on the wrong team, and we’ll weed those guys right out.”

The Sharks are the first team to lose at least eight games to start consecutive seasons since the Boston Bruins in 1960-61 (0-3 with five ties) and 1961-62 (0-7 with one tie). San Jose went 0-10-1 to start the 2023-24 season.

“We need a lot of guys to step up, be more consistent night after night, and we’re just not getting that at all,” Warsofsky said. “A lot of passengers. And when one guy’s going, the next night he’s not going, so we got to find some consistency in our game.”

Spence gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 4:31 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right circle. Kevin Fiala forced a turnover at the defensive blue line, and Phillip Danault led the quick transition that set up Spence’s first goal of the season.

Foegele made it 2-0 at 8:47, backhanding the puck in from close range while falling down.

Foegele scored again at 11:36 to extend it to 3-0. He positioned himself in front of Granlund at the top of the crease and redirected Brandt Clarke’s long shot after it was initially tipped by Laferriere. It was Foegele’s third goal in his past two games.

“I think for myself, when I’m moving my feet and trying to attack the net, that’s kind of when I’m playing my game,” Foegele said. “Tonight, you know, got rewarded going to the net a couple times, and couldn’t have done it without my linemates.”