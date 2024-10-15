Sharks at Stars

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Danil Gushchin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson

Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body) Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Matt Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

Celebrini will miss his second straight game; the center will be eligible to return when the Sharks host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday after being placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Bourque is expected to make his season debut after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. … Seguin, a center, is day to day. ... Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week.