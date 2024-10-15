Sharks at Stars
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Matt Benning
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Danil Gushchin, Givani Smith, Jack Thompson
Injured: Macklin Celebrini (lower body) Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Thomas Bordeleau (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Matt Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
Celebrini will miss his second straight game; the center will be eligible to return when the Sharks host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday after being placed on injured reserve Saturday. … Bourque is expected to make his season debut after missing three games with an undisclosed injury. … Seguin, a center, is day to day. ... Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week.