Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Sharks

Mason McTavish and Radko Gudas scored, Ryan Strome had two assists, and John Gibson made 25 saves for the Ducks (8-6-0), who had lost two in a row following a six-game winning streak.

Luke Kunin scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 40 saves for the Sharks (2-12-1), who have lost two in a row (outscored 9-1) following a two-game winning streak.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:49 of the first period, redirecting Ilya Lyubushkin's point shot five-hole on Blackwood. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Kunin tied it 1-1 at 13:05. Gibson stopped Tomas Hertl's initial backhand in front, but Kunin batted the rebound into the net from the edge of the crease.

Vatrano responded for Anaheim to make it 2-1 at 18:22, scoring with a one-timer from the top of the right circle on a power play.

McTavish pushed it to 3-1 at 1:52 of the third. He scored from in front off a feed from Leo Carlsson during a 4-on-3 power play.

Gudas made it 4-1 at 2:41 when his slap shot deflected high in the air off the stick of Mike Hoffman, fluttered over a jumping Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and landed behind Blackwood, who had lost sight of the puck.