Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans
Rookie Watch: Brink, Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division
23 games to be nationally televised this week
Rangers rally past Blue Jackets in shootout, point streak at 10
Canucks score 3 in 2nd, defeat Canadiens
Stars score 7 on special teams, cruise past Wild
Bedard scores 2 more goals in Blackhawks loss
Knoblauch, Oilers see 'a lot of runway left' in season
Knoblauch brings ‘even-keeled’ approach to job as Oilers coach
Lundqvist has ‘so much fun’ in 'perfect' return to ice at Legends Classic
Francouz out remainder of season for Avalanche with lower-body injury
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Woodcroft fired as Oilers coach, replaced by Knoblauch
Reinhart's 4 points lift Panthers past Blackhawks

Cechmanek dies at 52, was goalie for Flyers, Kings
Marner's dog Zeus gets new toy from Maple Leafs fan
Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Red Wings coach sees Global Series Sweden as chance to spark season

Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Sharks

Gibson makes 25 saves for Anaheim, which had lost 2 straight

Recap: Sharks at Ducks 11.12.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Mason McTavish and Radko Gudas scored, Ryan Strome had two assists, and John Gibson made 25 saves for the Ducks (8-6-0), who had lost two in a row following a six-game winning streak.

Luke Kunin scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 40 saves for the Sharks (2-12-1), who have lost two in a row (outscored 9-1) following a two-game winning streak.

Vatrano gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 4:49 of the first period, redirecting Ilya Lyubushkin's point shot five-hole on Blackwood. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Kunin tied it 1-1 at 13:05. Gibson stopped Tomas Hertl's initial backhand in front, but Kunin batted the rebound into the net from the edge of the crease.

Vatrano responded for Anaheim to make it 2-1 at 18:22, scoring with a one-timer from the top of the right circle on a power play.

McTavish pushed it to 3-1 at 1:52 of the third. He scored from in front off a feed from Leo Carlsson during a 4-on-3 power play.

Gudas made it 4-1 at 2:41 when his slap shot deflected high in the air off the stick of Mike Hoffman, fluttered over a jumping Marc-Edouard Vlasic, and landed behind Blackwood, who had lost sight of the puck.