Carlson gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks defeat Sharks to end 6-game skid

The defenseman, in his 17th NHL season, was acquired from the Washington Capitals on March 5 for a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Pavel Mintyukov, Beckett Sennecke, Troy Terry and Mikael Granlund had two assists each, and Lukas Dostal made 16 saves for the Ducks (42-32-5), who had lost six in a row (0-5-1).

Shakir Mukhamadullin scored and Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves for the Sharks (37-34-7), who were coming off a 5-2 loss against the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Leo Carlsson sped through the neutral zone and split two San Jose defenders before lifting the puck over the glove of Askarov from in close for a 1-0 lead at 2:59 of the first period.

Anaheim made it 2-0 at 6:20 when Granlund backhanded a drop pass for Carlson and he scored off the crossbar with a one-timer from just above the right circle.

San Jose defenseman Sam Dickinson partially whiffed on a shot from the top of the left circle, leading to a 2-on-1 break the other way. Sennecke held the puck until reaching the top of the crease and then slid it to Alex Killorn for the redirection to extend the lead to 3-0 at 5:15 of the second period.

Anaheim went on the first power play of the game at 9:40 of the third period and Carlson scored with a snap shot from above the circles to make it 4-0 at 10:31.

Mukhamadullin prevented the Ducks from earning their first shutout since a 2-0 win against the Sharks on Oct. 12, 2024 when he scored off a drop pass from Tyler Toffoli to cut it to 4-1 at 12:40.

Carlson scored his third goal on another one-timer from the top of the left circle during a 5-on-3 power play to make it 5-1 at 14:03.

Frank Vatrano tapped in a loose puck from in close to make it 6-1 at 17:32.