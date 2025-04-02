McTavish gets 3 assists, Ducks recover for shootout win against Sharks

Sam Colangelo and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist, Jackson LaCombe also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves for the Ducks (33-33-8), who swept the season series with the Sharks for the first time in their history.

The Ducks finished their five-game homestand by winning three of the final four.

"The goal we set as a team is to have a winning record this season," Zegras said. "Just kind of compared to where we were the last couple seasons, I think that's a pretty good goal and something we're all pretty excited about trying to achieve."