Steel signs 2-year, $4.2 million contract with Stars

Forward has 17 points, could have become free agent after season

Sam Steel DAL

© Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Sam Steel signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.1 million and begins next season.

The 27-year-old forward has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 53 games this season. He signed a one-year $1.2 million contract with the Stars on June 30 and could have become an unrestricted free agent.

"We are thrilled to extend Sam for the next two years," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His versatility on both ends of the ice have proven to be a huge asset for our team. He is a player that we can count on to make a positive impact and do the little things that lead to wins."

Steel had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) last season setting career-highs in games (77), short-handed goals (two) and short-handed points (three).

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (No. 30) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Steel has 134 points (47 goals, 87 assists) in 392 regular-season games for the Stars, Minnesota Wild and Ducks and seven points (two goals, five assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Stars (35-18-2) entered the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off second in the Central Division, nine points behind the Winnipeg Jets.

