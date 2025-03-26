Bennett, Wilson give Panthers, Capitals physical edge, X-factor critical in playoffs

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week compares the hard-hitters of today -- such as Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett -- with Montreal Canadiens forward and five-time Stanley Cup winner John Ferguson, the rugged, hard-hitting scorer of the 1960s.

When NHL analysts reviewed the 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, one conclusion was they excelled at the physical aspect of the game and still do.

Exhibit A is center Sam Bennett.

"Bennett helped us win because he's capable of really fine play at speed and also capable of the big hit," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "He can change a game and a series with a hit combining physicality and skill."

The Panthers reinforced the importance of physicality when they acquired forward Brad Marchand in a trade with the Boston Bruins on March 7, Florida Hockey Now reporter Alan Greenberg writing "a team with Matthew Tkachuk, Marchand and Bennett in their lineup has an immediate physical and psychological advantage" that's important in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Having halfback-style bruiser Tom Wilson in the lineup was decisive for the Washington Capitals when they won the Stanley Cup in 2018, when the forward had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 21 playoff games. He is excelling this season with the Capitals, the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season and competing with the Winnipeg Jets for the Presidents' Trophy awarded to the team finishing the regular season with the best overall record.

Wilson, 11 days before his 30th birthday, scored his 30th goal of the season in a 4-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Capital One Arena on March 18, becoming the third player in NHL history to have played at least 800 regular-season games before his first 30-goal season.

"Wilson has established himself as a dynamic, productive player, who also has that edge, that X factor," said Bryce Salvador, a retired defenseman and New Jersey Devils captain who's a Devils analyst for MSG Networks. "When you're talking about Wilson's rugged style, you're talking about Bennett as well. They both create space and respect."

The Panthers are built to repeat and win the Cup for the second time in their history with Bennett -- they call him "Playoff Sam" -- at the forefront. The same was said about power forward John Ferguson Sr. joined the Montreal Canadiens for the 1963-64 season. General manager Frank Selke, Sr. believed that his team lost its toughness when captain Maurice Richard retired Sept. 15, 1960, after helping the Canadiens win an unprecedented five straight championships.

'Fergie' answered these questions in interviews for his book, "Thunder and Lightning," which John and I co-wrote with my wife, Shirley Fischler:

What was your first NHL game like?

"It was Oct. 8, 1963, against a tough Bruins team. I played it hard with a run-in right at the start with their hard-nosed defenseman Ted Green. Right then and there I established my style as a hitter and followed that with a pair of goals. In the six-team NHL a rookie like me had to produce, especially on the Canadiens with stars like Jean Beliveau and [Bernie] Geoffrion."

What was your role on a line with two superstars?

"Two-fold. A) to play my regular game, which entailed checking and scoring, and B) step in and maintain decorum if anyone tried to trifle with Beliveau, Geoffrion or -- for that matter -- any of our other stars."

When did you know that you had made the Canadiens?

"The minor leagues were in my rear-view mirror after I had a conversation with Montreal Star columnist Red Fisher. 'You're the type of player they're looking for," Fisher told me. 'They want someone who can hit and stand up for the other guys.'"

Who guided you as an NHL rookie?

My first Canadiens coach, Toe Blake, took me aside one day and said, 'Winning is very simple. All you have to do is outscore the fellow you're playing against and make sure he doesn't get any opportunities. That way you'll beat him.' It sounded good and the formula worked for me."

What kind of results did you get with Beliveau and Geoffrion?

"I helped them. One season 'Boom Boom' led the team in scoring and 'Big Jean' and I were right behind. We were a team in transition, looking to regain the admiration that 'The Rocket's' team got before us."

What do you remember about your first experience on a Stanley Cup-winning team?

"It was in the spring of 1965, and we were underdogs in the first round because we faced the Maple Leafs, who had won three straight, but we beat them and then went up against the Black Hawks who were loaded with stars like Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita and Glenn Hall."

Describe the feeling of being on a Stanley Cup-winning team for the first time.

"As we piled into the dressing room, we each received a bottle of champagne and went through the ritual sipping from the Cup. Then I stepped back from the festivities and thought for a moment. I was reminded of a tune from World War II that said it best for the entire year and this wonderful ending. The song was, 'This Is Worth Fighting For.'

Remarkably, Ferguson played on five Cup-winners in only eight seasons. Bennett's upcoming challenge will be to play on a second on in his eleventh season. No doubt he'll be thinking along the lines of Fergie's successful theme.