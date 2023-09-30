Jason, Nicholas Robertson humbled to host hockey clinic for military kids

Jason and Nicholas Robertson were looking for an opportunity to give back to the community.

The brothers got that chance when they partnered with the NHL Players’ Association and United Heroes League to host the Jason & Nick Robertson Hockey Clinic for military kids at Cleland Ice Rink at Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, in North Carolina in August.

“I know how privileged we are to do what we do. We went down there to see what goes on behind closed doors,” Jason, a Dallas Stars forward, told the "NHL @TheRink" podcast at the NHL Player Media tour in Las Vegas last month.

“You see a lot of the commitment. It’s truly humbling. We tried to give their kids and people a good experience, and I think we were able to do that.”

United Heroes League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Hastings, Minnesota, that assists families of all branches of the military by providing free sports equipment, free youth camps and financial grants to pay for sports fees, special experiences and professional sports tickets.

“I mean, every kid was involved, and their parents were involved in the military,” said Nicholas, a forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs. “Some were away, some were retired, and it was really cool to bond with them and see a different lifestyle that we’re not used to, and it was an amazing time.”