Greig to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

Forward facing discipline for roughing against Hurricanes defenseman Walker

greig_senators_042626

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ridly Greig will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety at a date and time to be determined.

The Ottawa Senators forward is facing discipline for roughing against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Sean Walker on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 9:50 of the second period in the Senators’ 4-2 loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: roughing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

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