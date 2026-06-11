Hurricanes, Maple Leafs affiliates to play for Calder Cup

Chicago

When Primeau could not play Game 6, Chicago turned to goalie Amir Miftakhov. The 26-year-old made 75 saves on 80 shots in the two games against Colorado. The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Miftakhov in the sixth round (No. 186) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He spent the 2021-22 season in the AHL and ECHL before going to the Kontinental Hockey League for three seasons. He signed a one-year contract with Carolina on July 1, 2025. In 28 regular-season games he was 12-8-7 with a 3.25 goals-against average, .888 save percentage and two shutouts.

Defenseman Joel Nystrom has been a significant postseason contributor after splitting the season between Carolina and Chicago. The 24-year-old had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 38 games with the Hurricanes along with 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 37 AHL games. In 16 playoff games, he has six points (two goals, four assists). Carolina selected him in the seventh round (No. 219) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Chicago's group of forwards is deep and starts with Bradly Nadeau. The 21-year-old leads the team with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 16 games. Selected in the first round (No. 30) of the 2023 NHL Draft by Carolina, Nadeau has played two seasons with Chicago. As a 19-year-old rookie in 2024-25, he had 58 points (32 goals, 26 assists) in 64 games and was the fifth player in AHL history to score at least 30 goals in a season before age 20. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and AHL Top Prospects Team. This season he was selected for the AHL All-Star Classic and had 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 52 games. Nadeau also played 12 games with the Hurricanes and scored three goals.

Ivan Ryabkin returned to Chicago after finishing his season with Charlottetown of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. The 19-year-old had 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) in 20 regular-season QMJHL games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in six playoff games. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 16 playoff games for Chicago. He was chosen by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 62) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Justin Robidas had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 58 regular-season games, and the 23-year-old leads Chicago in the playoffs with six goals in 16 playoff games. Carolina chose him in the fifth round (No. 147) of the 2021 draft. He also played two games for the Hurricanes this season and had one assist.

Felix Unger Sorum, missed the final five games of the Western Conference Finals because of an undisclosed injury, and his status remains unknown. However, the 20-year-old has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 playoff games. He was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round (No. 62) of the 2023 draft, and he had 66 points (17 goals, 49 assists) in 72 regular-season games. He also made his NHL debut for the Hurricanes on April 14 and had an assist.