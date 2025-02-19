Reeve Hockey Classic to showcase Canada, U.S. sled teams

The list of winners would seem to be repetitive after a while, the same country named over and over again. Gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics, 2018 Pyeonchang Paralympics, 2014 Sochi Paralympics and 2010 Vancouver Paralympics. Gold medals at the Sled World Championships in 2019 and 2021 in Ostrava, Czech Republic, in 2023 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
But there, in 2024, was something different.
At the 2024 Sled Worlds, held in Calgary, instead of the United States coming out on top, it was Canada. It was a moment Canada captain Tyler McGregor called, “pure elation and pure joy.”
They had finally broken through, finally defeated the U.S. after a drought of seven years at the Sled Worlds, coming out on top in a rivalry that’s as fierce any out there.
Which means it’s time, the U.S. believes, for it to return to the top.
“Canada got the best of us at the 2024 World Championships, so it’s definitely rivalry back on,” U.S. forward Declan Farmer said. “I think there was a few years there where it was kind of a little one-sided and Canada was developing and rebuilding, but now it’s back on.
“I don’t want to see them celebrate. I don’t want to see them win. That’s definitely part of the motivator for our team.”
The rivalry will be revisited as a part of the festivities surrounding the 4 Nations Face-Off, with the Canada and U.S. sled hockey teams competing at the first-ever Reeve Hockey Classic on Wednesday, in an exhibition put on by the NHL at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus, Massachusetts. The 4 Nations Face-Off championship between the U.S. and Canada will be played at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).
“The NHL partnership is huge, especially for one, growing the game of sled hockey and just general Paralympic awareness, but it puts a legitimate stamp on the support,” said Farmer, who compared it to what the NHL has done for the women’s game, which has been showcased at League events since 2019 and has surged in popularity, with the Professional Women’s Hockey League debuting last season. “When the NHL is sponsoring a U.S.-Canada sled series, it’s definitely going to bring some eyes on it.”