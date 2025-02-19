Dunn, McGregor share similar paths to help lead Canada Para Hockey team

It started with a sore knee. James Dunn came home complaining, some pain, some discomfort, maybe too much time playing sports, a tweak. But a few days later the sore knee progressed to swelling, even though he’d been taking it easy, and then to limping on a trip with his parents and brothers over to Detroit.
His family grew concerned. They made an appointment.
The 11-year-old had cancer, the X-ray revealing osteosarcoma in his right knee. By the end of December, on Christmas Day, Dunn started chemotherapy. By February of the next year, the choice was amputation, with three options: a full amputation, high on his leg, a reconstruction of his knee with a metal rod, necessitating multiple surgeries and possible limitations in climbing stairs and walking, or a rotationplasty.
“He heard limited range of motion and [the rotationplasty] was the best option that he could think of to keep into sports, moving around,” said Dunn’s father, Jeremy. “That’s ultimately what he chose.”
It was a complicated 18-hour surgery in which the knee bone was excised and the bottom part of his leg, still healthy, was reattached to his femur bone, with his ankle becoming his knee and his foot facing backwards.
“The doctor asked, ‘Do you have any questions, James?’” Jeremy Dunn said. “And he goes, ‘I just want to know when I can play hockey again.’”
It was the key question for any hockey-mad 11-year-old, one whose future in the sport looked doubtful in that moment. But when Dunn was making his way through rehab, as summer hit and into fall of 2012, the nurses at the Pediatric Medical Day Unit at Children’s Hospital in London, Ontario, suggested he talk to another boy, another hockey-mad kid, who had also just lost his leg to another form of cancer, spindle cell sarcoma. He was six years older, and approaching the end of his chemotherapy, but Tyler McGregor offered a similar story, an understanding that was hard-fought and hard to come by.
He also offered sled hockey.
Thirteen years after the two boys met, two boys who similarities were overwhelming, each searching for a way back into the sport he loved, they are mainstays on the Canada Para Hockey team, captain (McGregor) and alternate captain (Dunn) of a squad that finally, finally overcame the United States to win its first gold medal at the World Championships in seven years, taking the 2024 edition in Calgary.
McGregor and Dunn each will be on the Canada roster for the first-ever Reeve Hockey Classic. The event, which will take place the night before the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, will see the U.S and Canada’s national sled hockey teams compete in a game put on by the NHL in cooperation with USA Hockey and Hockey Canada at Kasabuski Rink in Saugus, Massachusetts. The game will financially support the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation’s ‘Quality of Life Grant Program’ with the Reeve family participating in the ceremonial puck drop.
Each team will hold a practice open the public on Feb. 18, but capacity is limited.
McGregor, who will turn 31 on March 11, was able to share his passion with Dunn, now 24, of the sport they had lost and the sport they would find.
It helped save them both.
“I was a teenager, I was 15 and had just turned 16 before my amputation," McGregor said, "but it was far more scary to me to lose my leg and to believe I was losing my hockey career than it ever was to think I may die. And that sounds wild to me now at 30, but that was what I believed.
“That was right during the beginning of the (2010) Vancouver Olympics and Paralympics. The [Chicago] Blackhawks beat the [Philadelphia] Flyers in the Stanley Cup Final that year. All I did was watch hockey. And so, in many ways, hockey has changed my life, but it’s also saved it. Because it provided me, during a pretty tough time, something to believe in.”
* * * *
McGregor also grew up in southwestern Ontario, in Forest, a place that he called “a little hockey haven,” with a backyard rink every winter and a 400-meter walk from his house to the local community arena.
He was in skates at 18 months.
“It’s pretty much all I did through all the winter months,” he said. “And I fell in love with the game early on.”
He progressed through the ranks, all the way to U-16, in his Ontario Hockey League draft year. It was then that McGregor broke his tibia and fibula in the first game of the season. Four months into what had been a fairly typical recovery, he found that it was anything but typical.