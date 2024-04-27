Oilers score 6, top Kings in Game 3 to retake lead in Western 1st Round

Hyman gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 6:42 of the first period, putting in his own rebound at the left post.

“Obviously, Zach is always around the net and he’s always going to be there to bang those in,” McDavid said. He gets us going on a big goal on a great play from [Mattias Ekholm]. It’s a big one, getting the first one on the road in their building, it’s big.”

Draisaitl made it 2-0 at 15:36 on a sharp-angle shot from the bottom of the left circle.

McDavid extended it to 3-0 at 18:35 after beating Talbot at the right post with a wrist shot from close range on the power play. It was his first goal of the series and 30th of his career in the playoffs.

“From the beginning, it feels like we were not there,” Kings forward Kevin Fiala said. “I think they were more hungry. They had more chances. And so, we just have to be ready the next game.”

Doughty cut it to 3-1 at 5:32 of the second period, putting Quinton Byfield’s cross-slot pass into an open net from the right circle.

Kane made it 4-1 at 7:39, tipping in Cody Ceci’s slap shot from the blue line.

“Those are those momentum shifts that everyone talks about all the time,” Draisaitl said. “Those are big, especially in away buildings in the playoffs, so it was a big goal by ‘Kaner.’”

Hyman’s second goal pushed it to 5-1 during a two-man advantage at 6:37 of the third period when he tapped in McDavid’s pass at the top of the crease.

“He’s always willing to go there and pay a price, and he’s done that so far this playoffs,” McDavid said of Hyman, who has scored six goals in the series.

Draisaitl made it 6-1 at 12:38 with his second goal on a one-timer off a pass from McDavid during another two-man advantage.

“I thought after we gave up one, we got back to our game and [had] a solid effort,” Draisaitl said.