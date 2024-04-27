Avalanche score 5 in 3rd, rally past Jets in Game 3 to take series lead 

MacKinnon tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:11 of the third period. His one-timer from just inside the blue line went through traffic and between Hellebuyck’s pads.

“I'm just looking to see where that F1 is and if I can get it through him, and then pray from there,” MacKinnon said. “It’s tough to see all four guys, but I figured I was in the middle of the ice. So, there's probably no one else in the middle, and [I was] lucky. Great screen.”

Valeri Nichushkin made it 3-2 at 4:39, taking a cross-crease pass from Rantanen and lifting a snap shot over an outstretched Hellebuyck.

Artturi Lehkonen pushed it to 4-2 at 8:11, finishing off a 2-on-1 with Mittelstadt.

“Being down one in the third there, we didn't sit back on our heels and I think we kind of just took it to them,” Ross Colton said. “When we play with that speed, we play with that energy, we're good team. Obviously, we got some power plays there, but we drew them with hard work and getting in on the forecheck and kind of putting them under pressure. So, it all starts with that.”

Colton scored a power-play goal to make it 5-2 at 12:35 when he redirected Mittelstadt’s centering pass in the slot.

“[Mittelstadt’s] been unreal. I just love his competitive level,” MacKinnon said. “it’s great to see him rise his game on the biggest stage, the brightest lights, and he looked awesome tonight. Not many guys would sauce that over in a third period playoff game, and it just shows you the confidence and poise he has.”

Devon Toews scored into the empty net from his own zone while short-handed at 16:25 for the 6-2 final.

NOTES: Colorado defenseman Samuel Girard made his series debut after missing the previous two games while in concussion protocol. He finished plus-3 with one assist in 21:05 of ice time. … The Avalanche improved to 145-104 in playoff games since relocating to Denver in 1995-96, tying the Detroit Red Wings for the most wins in that span. … Parise became the first player aged 39 or older to score in consecutive playoff games since Daniel Alfredsson did it for the Ottawa Senators in Games 3 and 4 of the 2013 Conference Semifinals. Parise also tied Chris Drury (21) for the third-most playoff goals by a U.S.-born player in NHL history.