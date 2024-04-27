NHL Morning Skate for April 27

*The Avalanche and Oilers both scored six goals in big wins en route to 2-1 leads in their respective series, as both teams’ star players posted multi-point performances Friday.

* The Rangers rallied to move within one win of advancing to the Second Round with the help of Barclay Goodrow’s goal on the penalty kill, marking just the third time on record that an NHL team has scored a shorthanded winner in consecutive playoff contests.

* The Hurricanes and Panthers will both look to advance to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday as they’re two of eight teams taking the ice.

* The NHL announced that the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports (time to be announced next week). Click here for odds.

FIVE STRAIGHT GOALS IN FINAL FRAME LIFT AVALANCHE TO VICTORY, 2-1 SERIES LEAD

With the Jets leading 2-1 heading into the final frame,* Nathan MacKinnon* (1-1—2) spearheaded an Avalanche comeback with the first of his team’s five straight goals – the most in the third period of a playoff game since the Sharks in Game 1 of the 2016 Second Round (5) – to help Colorado take a 2-1 series lead. The Avalanche own an all-time record of 16-9 (.640) when leading 2-1 in a best-of-seven series.

* MacKinnon’s tying tally was his 14th career power-play goal in the postseason, moving him into a tie with Michel Goulet and Milan Hejduk for third place on the Avalanche/Nordiques all-time list, behind only Joe Sakic (27) and Peter Forsberg (15).

* The Avalanche became the 11th team in NHL history, and first since the Rangers in 1994 (6 GP), to score at least five goals in each of their first three games of a postseason. Overall, Colorado has 17 goals and Winnipeg has 11, for a combined total of 28 – the highest scoring series so far in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The next closest series is Edmonton-Los Angeles (27).

DRAISAITL, MCDAVID ACHIEVE HISTORICAL FEATS IN GAME 3 VICTORY

Leon Draisaitl (2-1—3), Connor McDavid (1-2—3)and* Zach Hyman* (2-0—2) were three of five Oilers players with multiple points Friday as Edmonton scored six goals to take a 2-1 series lead. The Oilers are 19-3 (.864) all-time when leading 2-1 in a best-of-seven series.

* Draisaitl’s first point of the night was his 20th career road goal in the playoffs, while his second point was his 50th career postseason assist in just his 52nd contest – he became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark, behind Wayne Gretzky (34 GP), Mario Lemieux (44 GP) and Connor McDavid (50 GP).

* McDavid boosted his 2024 postseason-leading total to 1-8—9 and joinedGretzky (9 in 1987 & 8 in 1981) as the only players in NHL history with eight-plus assists through three games of a postseason.

* Hyman (6-1—7 in 3 GP) added to his playoff-leading goal total and joined Draisaitl (3 GP in 2022) andMcDavid(3 GP in 2020) as the third Oilers player in the past 25 years to score a goal in each of his team's first three games of a postseason. The only other player in the past 30 years with six goals through his team’s first three games of a postseason is Mark Stone (6 in 2019 w/ VGK).

RANGERS RALLY WITH ANOTHER SHORTHANDED WINNER TO TAKE 3-0 SERIES LEAD

After the Capitals opened the scoring, the Rangers rallied to earn a comeback victory via a shorthanded goal for the second straight game – this time courtesy of Barclay Goodrow – and took a 3-0 series lead. New York owns an all-time record of 5-0 when leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven series.

* Goodrow’s shorthanded goal came after K’Andre Miller netted one in Game 2, marking just the third time on record that an NHL team scored a shorthanded winner in consecutive playoff contests. The other clubs to do so were the Flyers (Game 7 of DF to Game 1 of 1989 CF) and Maple Leafs (Game 7 of SF to Game 1 of 1964 SCF).

* The Rangers earned their 30th comeback win of 2023-24 and moved within one of matching their franchise best in a single season (regular season & playoffs combined), which was set in 2021-22.

HUGHES HELPS CANUCKS TAKE 2-1 SERIES LEAD

Quinn Hughes assisted on both Vancouver goals, while Casey DeSmith stopped 29 of 30 shots for his first career postseason win to help the Canucks go up 2-1 against the Predators in their First Round series. Vancouver owns an all-time record of 10-6 (.625) when leading 2-1 in a best-of-seven series.

* Hughes, who leads his team in scoring this postseason with 0-4—4, became the third player in Canucks history with 20 points through his first 20 career playoff games (2-18—20), joining Trevor Linden (21) and Thomas Gradin (21).

PANTHERS, HURRICANES CAN ADVANCE TO SECOND ROUND SATURDAY

The second Saturday of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will feature both the Hurricanes and Panthers taking aim at advancing to the Second Round, while their opponents, the Islanders and Lightning, will look to force a Game 5. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs will have an opportunity to even their series at 2-2 before heading to Boston for Game 5, while the Stars can cut their series deficit in half when they visit the Golden Knights.

* The Hurricanes will have an opportunity to win a seven-game series in just four games for the second time in franchise history (also 2019 R2 v. NYI) and can win a postseason series for their sixth consecutive year – the last team to post a run of that length was the Red Wings from 1995 to 2000 (6). Across the ice, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson will be focused on helping their club force a Game 5. Barzal (2-4—6 in 8 GP) and Nelson (3-3—6 in 12 GP) have the highest point totals when facing elimination in a best-of-seven series with the Islanders among active skaters.

* The Panthers also have an opportunity to require just four games to close out a best-of-seven series for the second time after doing so last postseason by sweeping the Hurricanes in the 2023 Conference Finals. They’ll have to solve Andrei Vasilevskiy who will look to halt Florida in its tracks – Vasilevskiy owns a 2.04 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in potential-elimination games in best-of-seven series.

* Brad Marchand, who recorded his eighth career multi-goal game in the postseason during Game 3, can help the Bruins bring a 3-1 series lead back to Boston. On Saturday, Marchand will have the opportunity to establish a franchise record for most playoff goals – a mark he currently shares with Cam Neely (55). The Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews (1-2—3) and Max Domi (1-2—3), are aiming to win a series after facing a 2-1 deficit for the first time since the 2002 Conference Semifinals against the Senators.

* The Stars will focus on earning a victory as visitors in Vegas, which would cut their series deficit to 2-1. Dallas had 26 wins and 57 points on the road during the regular season, which was the highest points percentage among all teams, and its 19 road victories during the playoffs over the past five years are tied for the third most among all clubs. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will host their first playoff game at T-Mobile Arena since the club hoisted the Stanley Cup on June 13, 2023 – they can become the ninth reigning champion in the past 40 years to have a three-game winning streak to start a postseason.