Kane shifting into another gear once again for Oilers in playoffs

LOS ANGELES -- Evander Kane is built for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers forward has a knack for elevating his game when it matters most and was right on schedule again Friday, with a goal and an assist to help spark the Edmonton Oilers to a 6-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round.

The victory gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, with Game 4 here Sunday (10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, BSW, SN1, SN, TVAS).

“Just the drama of it all, it just brings the best out of me,” Kane said. “It was a nice opportunity to play with two really good playmakers and I thought we generated some really good opportunities and did a nice job.”

In his third postseason with Edmonton, Kane is providing an physical presence to go along with his offensive contributions. He set up the Oilers' second goal in the first period, sending a pass from behind the goal line to forward Leon Draisaitl. In the second, he caught a piece of a point shot by defenseman Cody Ceci for his first goal of the playoffs.

“I think he just feeds off the intensity,” Draisaitl said of Kane. “He enjoys that part. He enjoys the physicality, the simplicity in the way of playoff goals and he’s obviously really, really good at it. I thought the first three games here, he’s been fantastic.”