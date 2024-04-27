Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Arlington, Virginia

It’s a patch of blue in a region where they Rock the Red.

No, I’m not talking an electoral map. I’m talking about the Colony Grill, a Northern Virginia restaurant that’s become an outpost for New York Rangers fans in the Washington area.

About 245 miles separate Madison Square Garden from the Colony Grill, but you wouldn’t have known it Friday, when about 50 members of the D.C. Rangers fan club packed the place and chanted “Let’s go Rangers” at the top of their lungs while they watched their team defeat the Washington Capitals 3-1 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round on televisions throughout the eatery.

The New England-style pizza restaurant had a New York attitude at the watch party Friday and for Game 1 on Sunday. Club co-founder Joe Salinas brought blue noise makers, a light that flashed the Rangers logo on the ceiling and a small bullhorn.