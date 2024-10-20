Lafreniere making case for Canada roster at 4 Nations Face-Off

TORONTO -- Alexis Lafreniere thinks it’s “cool” that he’s being watched.
And not just by a national television audience on "Hockey Night in Canada" on Saturday, one that saw the Saint-Eustache, Quebec native score the opening goal in a 4-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.
The patience the 23-year-old showed in waiting out Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz from the high slot before snapping in his third goal of the season at 11:44 of the first period was yet another example to viewers in his home country of just how much his game has ascended in the past 13 months.
No wonder he’s on the radar of Canada officials as a candidate for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, the tournament featuring teams from Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland that runs February 12-20 at Montreal’s Bell Centre and TD Garden in Boston.
“That’s always cool,” he said. “Obviously, those events are fun to watch. You never know what can happen. I’ll try to keep playing my game. My focus is here, try to help the team win, and play some good hockey.”