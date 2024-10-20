Shesterkin makes 34 saves, Rangers defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd straight win

Kreider scores twice, Zibanejad, Smith each gets 2 assists; Matthews has goal for Toronto

Rangers at Maple Leafs | Recap

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Alexis Lafreniere scored to extend his season-opening point streak to five games for the New York Rangers in a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Chris Kreider scored twice, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves for the Rangers (4-0-1), who have won three in a row.

Auston Matthews scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs (3-2-0), who had a three-game winning streak end.

Lafreniere put the Rangers up 1-0 at 11:44 of the first period. After Victor Mancini’s point shot was deflected by Vincent Trocheck at the top of the goal crease, Lafreniere got to the rebound, skated across the slot and shot glove side. He has three goals and three assists during the point streak.

Shesterkin kept it 1-0 at 17:15 when he stopped William Nylander on a breakaway.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 9:08 of the second period when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Zibanejad while on a delayed penalty.

Matthews cut it to 2-1 at 3:40 of the third period when he spun off Adam Fox behind the net, skated into the slot and shot past Shesterkin’s right pad.

Matthews had a chance to tie it at 6:04, but Shesterkin kept the Rangers up 2-1 with a stretching right toe save.

Kreider shot into an empty net at 19:00 to make it 3-1 and Artemi Panarin scored into an empty net at 19:46 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Forsling lifts undermanned Panthers past Golden Knights in OT

Peterka stays hot for Sabres in win against Blackhawks

Canucks Myers dishes out no-look assist in 1,000th NHL game

Neighbours, M. Joseph each gets 2 points, lift Blues past Hurricanes

Islanders recover, defeat Canadiens in 9-round shootout

Wilson, Capitals recover to defeat Devils in OT

Joseph brothers’ parents have best reaction after both combine for goal

Lankinen makes 26 saves, Canucks shut out Flyers

Kaprizov has goal, assist to lift Wild past Blue Jackets

Duchene scores twice, Dallas tops Edmonton in West Final rematch

NHL Buzz: Nedeljkovic to join Penguins on road trip

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings score 3 in 3rd, hand Predators 5th straight loss to start season

Batherson has 3 points, Senators hand Lightning 1st loss

Predators celebrate Schenn’s 1,000th NHL game with special ceremony

Barkov could return from lower-body injury next week for Panthers

AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects

Morrow ‘very honored’ to be inducted into Stars Hall of Fame 