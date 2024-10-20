Shesterkin makes 34 saves, Rangers defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd straight win

Chris Kreider scored twice, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves for the Rangers (4-0-1), who have won three in a row.

Auston Matthews scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs (3-2-0), who had a three-game winning streak end.

Lafreniere put the Rangers up 1-0 at 11:44 of the first period. After Victor Mancini’s point shot was deflected by Vincent Trocheck at the top of the goal crease, Lafreniere got to the rebound, skated across the slot and shot glove side. He has three goals and three assists during the point streak.

Shesterkin kept it 1-0 at 17:15 when he stopped William Nylander on a breakaway.

Kreider made it 2-0 at 9:08 of the second period when he tapped in a cross-crease pass from Zibanejad while on a delayed penalty.

Matthews cut it to 2-1 at 3:40 of the third period when he spun off Adam Fox behind the net, skated into the slot and shot past Shesterkin’s right pad.

Matthews had a chance to tie it at 6:04, but Shesterkin kept the Rangers up 2-1 with a stretching right toe save.

Kreider shot into an empty net at 19:00 to make it 3-1 and Artemi Panarin scored into an empty net at 19:46 for the 4-1 final.