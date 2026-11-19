Jeremy Vanderwee enjoyed the evening while sporting his autographed Artturi Lehkonen No. 62 Canadiens jersey, which is signed by Patrik Laine, of course.

“The Finnish connection,” Vanderwee said during the first intermission. “I’ve always been a really big Lehkonen fan ever since he was drafted and scored 18 his rookie year. I was sad when he got traded but I wanted to keep the jersey. And I liked Laine during his days with Winnipeg so I decided, you know, he’s going to do a signing event, he’s also Finnish, might as well bring the Lehkonen jersey.”

He was determined for that jersey not to end up like his previous Canadiens jersey, an Alex Galchenyuk No. 27.

“It has a lot of signatures and it’s hiding in the closet,” he said.

Vanderwee was particularly impressed with the energy of the viewing party.

“My friend runs an Instagram page, and he invited me out to this, and I wasn’t really sure what to expect,” Vanderwee said. “They said a hockey rink, a jumbotron. So I thought it was a very small venue, but it’s really nice. The goals they scored, the crowd goes crazy just like the Bell Centre. The ambience is great. It’s better than watching at home, for sure. It’s not quite the Bell Centre but it’s a good taste for people who are interested in going to a game there.”

And he likes the fresh look that the Prime broadcast brings to showcasing NHL games.

“It’s like a hybrid broadcast,” Vanderwee said. “I like it. It’s new voices, new people that are around. I think it’s nice and fresh.”

Shannyka Sylvestre is a social media influencer who will be taking part in a charity hockey game in Quebec City on Saturday.

“I love it,” Sylvestre said. “It’s really cool that they brought everyone together tonight. It’s a cozy space, we get to meet all kinds of people that are in the hockey world, so it’s really nice.”

The 31-year-old Montreal native had never skated until recently, when she decided to learn how to play hockey. She says she now plays at least seven times a week.

“Now that I can play, I want to teach women that it’s never too late to start playing hockey,” Sylvestre said. “It changed my life playing hockey.”

Charles Desgroseilliers wore his “Richard” No. 9 Canadiens jersey with the captain’s C sewn on the left breast.

“I believe that Maurice Richard did something for us French Canadians so that’s why I’m wearing this jersey,” Desgroseilliers said.

He had praise for the Prime broadcast booth as time was winding down in the third with Montreal holding onto a 3-2 lead.

“I love Alain Crete,” Desgroseilliers said. “He’s a great broadcaster. It hooks me in because I’m so familiar with him. I’m dialed in. I’m on the edge of my seat.”