Prime Video announces NHL docuseries chronicling life on, off ice

NEW YORK -- Prime Video announced today an untitled project with Box To Box Films and NHL Productions that will give unprecedented access to life in the National Hockey League. The action-packed docuseries will focus on the NHL’s biggest teams and most compelling characters, all at different stages of their careers, as they embark throughout the season on the ultimate pursuit of glory – winning the coveted Stanley Cup. The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

The new series joins recently announced Prime Monday Night Hockey, which will stream national regular season Monday night NHL games exclusively on Prime Video in Canada.

The series will feature in-depth interviews with key players, their rivals and those in their closest inner circle - teammates, coaches, and family. The series will also reveal what life on-and-off the ice is really like for the league’s top players. From the quiet reflective moments to the speed and intensity of being on hockey’s biggest stage – revealing the talent, grit, and sacrifice it takes to make it in the NHL. Superstar players followed in the series include Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid; Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk; New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba; Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl; Boston Bruins teammates David Pastrnak and Jeremy Swayman; Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes; Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel; Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander; Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg; and Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, among others.

In addition, crews will remain embedded with McDavid, Tkachuk and their teammates, families and friends during the Oilers’ and Panthers’ pursuit of hockey supremacy in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.