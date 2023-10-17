Pluses, minuses for Lightning-Sabres, Avalanche-Kraken

Sabres

Pluses: The Sabres did the right thing locking up defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contracts, shoring up their defense for years to come. Dahlin was tied for fifth among defensemen in scoring last season with 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) and Power was a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year. I love how young and skilled they are and play an up-tempo game. Tage Thompson (47 goals, 94 points), Jeff Skinner (35 goals, 82 points), Alex Tuch (36 goals, 79 points) and Dylan Cozens (31 goals, 68 points) give the Sabres four 30-goal scorers from last season. Plus, rookie Zach Benson, the No. 13 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has not looked out of place so far in his first two NHL games with two assists.

Minuses: As a young team with so much offensive talent, are they committed to, or have they grasped the defensive side of the game? I think that would go a long way toward them having the best chance to make the playoffs but would also help rookie goalie Devon Levi transition to the NHL. Buffalo has lost its first two games, 5-1 to the New York Rangers on Thursday and 3-2 at the New York Islanders on Saturday. Lastly, I know it is early, but the Sabres have won just 36.0 percent of their face-offs (45-for-125). Last season, they were last in the League (45.1 percent). It goes without saying, face-offs can be key to gaining possession and creating chances.