Zibanejad has hat trick, Rangers cruise past Flyers

Artemi Panarin, playing his 800th NHL game, had two goals and an assist, and Brennan Othmann scored his first NHL goal for New York (21-22-6), which had lost four straight in regulation and was 0-4-1 in its previous five. Spencer Martin made 25 saves in his first start of the season.

It was the first game for New York since president and general manager Chris Drury released a letter to the fans on Friday stating they will be retooling the roster around core players while trading some who have been a part of their recent successes.

Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (22-17-8), which has lost six in a row (0-5-1). Samuel Ersson made 22 saves in relief of Aleksei Kolosov, who was pulled after allowing goals on the first three shots he faced in the first period.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 6:22 of the first period with a shot from the right face-off circle.

The Rangers then scored three times on three shots in a span of 1:20 to take the lead.

Panarin tied the game at 7:05 when he scored from the left slot, and Zibanejad put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 7:26 with a shot from just inside the blue line.

Othmann made it 3-1 at 8:25 when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with a shot from the right side. It was his first goal in 34 NHL games.

Zibanejad scored on the power play at 5:38 of the second period to make it 4-1. It was his 117th power-play goal with the Rangers, passing Camille Henry and Chris Kreider for the most in team history.

Zibanejad finished his 10th career hat trick with a goal on a 2-on-1 with J.T. Miller to make it 5-1 at 8:25.

Panarin scored from the left slot for a 6-1 lead at 14:31.

Sanheim finished a short-handed 2-on-1 to make it 6-2 at 16:48.

Zegras got the Flyers within 6-3 at 8:01 of the third period with a goal from the right slot.