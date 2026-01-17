O'Reilly has hat trick, Predators hand Avalanche 1st regulation home loss

O'Reilly also had an assist to finish with four points, Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, and Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Predators (23-20-4), who have won three in a row and are 7-3-0 in their past 10 games. Roman Josi had three assists, Luke Evangelista had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 39 saves.

Brock Nelson scored twice for the Avalanche (33-5-8), who lost at home in regulation for the first time this season (19-1-3). Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

O’Reilly scored to make it 1-0 Nashville at 30 seconds of the first period when he went forehand to backhand at the top of the crease to score bardown in the right corner of the net.

Nelson tied it 1-1 at 1:24 off a rebound of Brent Burns' point shot at the top of the crease, reaching behind his back to backhand the loose puck through the five-hole on Saros.

O’Reilly was credited with a goal for a 2-1 lead at 7:32 when his centering pass to Evangelista was deflected five-hole by Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard. O’Reilly was below the goal line, off the right post, when he tried to feed Evangelista across the crease.

Nelson scored his second goal to tie it 2-2 at 11:16, redirecting Josh Manson’s point shot with the shaft of his stick. Nelson was sliding off the top right of the crease and put the puck far side past the blocker.

O’Reilly completed the hat trick to make it 3-2 at 13:01 of the second period. He deflected Matthew Wood’s initial shot from above the right circle at the top of the crease.

Michael Bunting extended it to 4-2 at 18:04, going short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Martin Necas cut it to 4-3 at 1:09 of the third period with snap shot from the top of the slot.

Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal to make it 5-3 at 15:13 of the third. His wrist shot from the top of the left circle went through a screen short side past the glove.

Stamkos scored into the empty net at 17:04 and Michael McCarron scored a short-handed goal into the empty net at 17:41 for the 7-3 final.