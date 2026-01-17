Sennecke has 2 points, Ducks rally past Kings in shootout

The Kings had a few grade A chances to add to their lead in the first period, but they were unable to capitalize. Dostal stopped Armia on a short-handed breakaway, and Taylor Ward and Adrian Kempe each hit the crossbar.

"[Dostal] was unreal, gave us a chance to win again," McTavish said. "Every game, he always gives us a chance to win. We're so confident with him in the net."

Armia was able to push the lead to 2-0 at 11:33 of the second period, burying a one-timer from left circle off a cross-slot feed from Andre Lee.

Strome responded 39 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. He left a drop pass in the high slot for Jackson LaCombe, who immediately passed back to Strome for a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

"Just gave them some life back and they started taking it to us," Byfield said. "Being up 2-0 and just giving that back is not good. I feel like last year we were a lot better at shutting those down, and that's something we've got to improve on."

Washe, who was playing in his sixth NHL game, tied it 2-2 at 14:56 of the second. Jacob Trouba's one-timer from the right point went wide, but the puck caromed off the end boards and out the other side, where Washe was able to shoot it into the open net.

"So special," Washe said. "It was a great play from Ross (Johnston) to take it to the net, great shot from [Trouba]. They have an active back wall here, so good bounce off the wall there. Just a special moment. The guys made it really awesome for me."