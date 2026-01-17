LOS ANGELES -- Beckett Sennecke had two assists and scored in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks, who rallied for a 3-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.
Sennecke has 2 points, Ducks rally past Kings in shootout
Dostal makes 26 saves for Anaheim; Los Angeles has lost 5 of 6
Tim Washe scored his first NHL goal, Ryan Strome also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (23-21-3), who have won two in a row after ending a nine-game losing streak (0-8-1) with a 3-1 victory against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
The Ducks lead the NHL with six multigoal comeback wins this season.
"That was a great comeback win," said Anaheim forward Mason McTavish, who scored the deciding goal in the shootout. "You never want to go down 2-0, especially in this rink. They play a really defensive style and they're really good at it, so to come out of here with the win is awesome."
Joel Armia had a goal and an assist in his return after missing five games because of an upper-body injury for the Kings (19-16-12), who have lost three in a row (0-1-2) and five of six (1-2-3). Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves.
The two teams will finish a home-and-home set in Anaheim on Saturday.
"We've been on the wrong side of the luck sometimes," Armia said. "It's frustrating, but we've just got to stay cool here and focus on the next game and go win it."
The Kings scored on their first shot of the game at 1:38 of the first period. Quinton Byfield elected to keep the puck on a 3-on-1 rush and beat Dostal short side with a snap shot from the right circle to make it 1-0.
"I was looking for the pass the whole time," Byfield said. "I didn't really see the option."
The Kings had a few grade A chances to add to their lead in the first period, but they were unable to capitalize. Dostal stopped Armia on a short-handed breakaway, and Taylor Ward and Adrian Kempe each hit the crossbar.
"[Dostal] was unreal, gave us a chance to win again," McTavish said. "Every game, he always gives us a chance to win. We're so confident with him in the net."
Armia was able to push the lead to 2-0 at 11:33 of the second period, burying a one-timer from left circle off a cross-slot feed from Andre Lee.
Strome responded 39 seconds later to cut it to 2-1. He left a drop pass in the high slot for Jackson LaCombe, who immediately passed back to Strome for a one-timer from the top of the left circle.
"Just gave them some life back and they started taking it to us," Byfield said. "Being up 2-0 and just giving that back is not good. I feel like last year we were a lot better at shutting those down, and that's something we've got to improve on."
Washe, who was playing in his sixth NHL game, tied it 2-2 at 14:56 of the second. Jacob Trouba's one-timer from the right point went wide, but the puck caromed off the end boards and out the other side, where Washe was able to shoot it into the open net.
"So special," Washe said. "It was a great play from Ross (Johnston) to take it to the net, great shot from [Trouba]. They have an active back wall here, so good bounce off the wall there. Just a special moment. The guys made it really awesome for me."
NOTES: Prior to the game, the Ducks announced that forward Leo Carlsson will be out approximately 3-5 weeks after undergoing a procedure on Friday to treat a Morel-Lavallee lesion in his left thigh. ... Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier returned after missing the Stars game with an illness, but the forward was limited to just 8:54 of ice time. ... Ducks forward Sam Colangelo was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and played 10:42. ... Anaheim is 5-0 in the shootout this season and McTavish is 4-for-4. ... LaCombe extended his point streak to six games (seven assists). ... Sennecke extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists).