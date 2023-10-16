20 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week.

Today, a look at games for the second week of the season. In total, 15 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet and/or TVA Sports this week, two featuring Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard.

MONDAY OCT. 16

Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH): The Maple Leafs welcome Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks to Scotiabank Centre with center Auston Matthews looking to become the first player in NHL history with a hat trick in three consecutive games. Bedard can be the first Blackhawks player with a point in each of his first four NHL games since Jonathan Toews (10 straight in 2007-08). The only other to do so for Chicago in the NHL expansion era (since 1967-68) is Eddie Olczyk (four in 1984-85). The last time a No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft had a point in each of his first four games was Alex Ovechkin (eight games) and Sidney Crosby (six) in 2005-06. Each were chosen first in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS): Reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson travels to Detroit with the Penguins to face 22-year-old Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, the 2022 Calder Trophy winner voted as NHL Rookie of the Year. Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby's 1,506 points are tied for sixth-most with one team in NHL history with Red Wings legends Gordie Howe (1,809) and Steve Yzerman (1,755) holding the top-two spots. Crosby is three assists from tying Mark Recchi (956) for 15th in NHL history.

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP, SNW, SN1, TVAS): Next for Bedard is the Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon, the fifth No. 1 pick he'll face within his first five games (Crosby, Juraj Slafkovsky, Matthews and John Tavares). MacKinnon began his NHL career in 2013-14 with a three-game point streak en route to becoming the youngest player in NHL history to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (18 years, 224 days).

SATURDAY OCT. 21

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SNW, SNO, CBC): A rematch of Toronto's six-game win in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, its first Stanley Cup Playoff series victory since 2004.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY, OCT. 16

Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TVAS-D, SNF)

TUESDAY OCT. 17

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW)

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MNMT)

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN4, TVAS)

Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

Calgary Flames at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TVAS-D, SN1)

New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG)

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators (1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, BSDET)

Anaheim Ducks at Arizona Coyotes (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC, SN1)

Vancouver Canucks at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, SNP)

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT)

Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

Calgary Flames at Detroit Red Wings (5 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS)