Lucic signs professional tryout agreement with Blues

37-year-old forward did not play last season after entering NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

Lucic PTO with STL

© Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Milan Lucic signed a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward did not play last season after taking a leave of absence from the Boston Bruins in November 2023 and later entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had two assists in four games in 2023-24, his 17th NHL season.

A second-round pick (No. 50) by Boston at the 2006 NHL Draft, Lucic has 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) in 1,177 regular-season games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, and 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) in 136 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Lucic won the Cup with Boston in 2011.

St. Louis opens this season Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Wild.

Related Content

Blues bolster forward group with Suter, Bjugstad

Pius Suter signs 2-year, $8.25 million contract with Blues

Bjugstad signs 2-year, $3.5 million contract with Blues

Blues expand girls hockey development program with inaugural tournament

Latest News

NHL announces 2025-26 preseason schedule

Fedorov to have No. 91 retired by Red Wings

Bedard, Celebrini enjoying summer skates near hometown of North Vancouver

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Inside look at New York Rangers

3 questions facing New York Rangers

New York Rangers fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for New York Rangers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for New York Rangers

India, Pakistan teams make history with impromptu LATAM Cup scrimmage

Wolf has 'a chip on my shoulder,' looks to lead Flames to playoffs

Crosby 'natural' leader for Canada heading into 2026 Olympics

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Top prospects for New York Islanders

Inside look at New York Islanders

3 questions facing New York Islanders

Color of Hockey: Charlton thrilled to play for Delaware's 1st women's team