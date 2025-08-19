Lucic signs professional tryout agreement with Blues

Milan Lucic signed a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward did not play last season after taking a leave of absence from the Boston Bruins in November 2023 and later entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He had two assists in four games in 2023-24, his 17th NHL season.

A second-round pick (No. 50) by Boston at the 2006 NHL Draft, Lucic has 586 points (233 goals, 353 assists) in 1,177 regular-season games with the Bruins, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, and 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) in 136 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Lucic won the Cup with Boston in 2011.

St. Louis opens this season Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Wild.