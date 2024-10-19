Penguins at Jets

PENGUINS (3-3-0) at JETS (4-0-0)

3 p.m. ET; TSN3, NSN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Valtteri Puustinen -- Lars Eller -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass -- Noel Acciari

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Bunting, Jack St. Ivany, Joel Blomqvist

Injured: Blake Lizotte (concussion), Matt Nieto (MCL surgery), Vasily Ponomarev (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body), Logan Stanley (knee)

Status report

Following a brief conditioning stint Alex Nedeljkovic was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will join the Penguins on their upcoming road trip. The goalie, who started 12 of the final 13 games last season, has not played in the NHL since sustaining a lower-body injury in a preseason game Sept. 30. … Blomqvist, a 22-year-old rookie, played for the fourth time in six games Friday, making 35 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. … Puustinen could make his season debut on Sunday. He skated on the third line in practice on Saturday, taking the place of O’Connor who moved up to the second line with Malkin and Rakell. Forward Michael Bunting skated as an extra on Saturday and looks to come out of the lineup. … Ryan Shea looks to replace Jack St. Ivany on the Penguins third defenseman pairing. …... Winnipeg is expected to dress the same lineup they used in an 8-3 win against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.