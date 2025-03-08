Stone, Samsonov spark Golden Knights past Penguins for 4th win in row

Forward has 3 points, goalie makes 22 saves in shutout

Penguins at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

The shutout was Samsonov’s second of the season and 15th in the NHL.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored for the Golden Knights (38-18-6), who have won four in a row and seven of eight.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Penguins (24-31-10), who have lost four straight and eight of nine.

Pearson gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 12:59 of the first period, tapping in a backhand pass from Stone.

Ivan Barbashev extended it to 2-0 at 4:38 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Saad pushed it to 3-0 at 2:00 of the third period on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Stone’s goal 54 seconds later made it 4-0 at 2:54, scoring around Nedeljkovic’s outstretched left leg.

Jack Eichel, who was playing in his 600th NHL game, registered the secondary assist on Stone’s goal to give him a career-high 55 this season.

