Stone, Samsonov spark Golden Knights past Penguins for 4th win in row

LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 22 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-0 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.
The shutout was Samsonov’s second of the season and 15th in the NHL.
Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Saad also scored for the Golden Knights (38-18-6), who have won four in a row and seven of eight.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Penguins (24-31-10), who have lost four straight and eight of nine.
Pearson gave Vegas a 1-0 lead at 12:59 of the first period, tapping in a backhand pass from Stone.
Ivan Barbashev extended it to 2-0 at 4:38 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.
Saad pushed it to 3-0 at 2:00 of the third period on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.
Stone’s goal 54 seconds later made it 4-0 at 2:54, scoring around Nedeljkovic’s outstretched left leg.
Jack Eichel, who was playing in his 600th NHL game, registered the secondary assist on Stone’s goal to give him a career-high 55 this season.