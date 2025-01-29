Penguins at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PENGUINS (20-24-8) at UTAH (21-21-7)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Kevin Hayes -- Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O'Connor -- Cody Glass -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Matthew Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Phillip Tomasino, Bokondji Imama

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jack St. Ivany (undisclosed)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Mattias Maccelli, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Sergachev will be a game-time decision after missing five games with an upper-body injury; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said Wednesday “the plan is to play Sergachev tonight.” ... Durzi, a defenseman, and Guenther, a forward, each skated with the team Wednesday wearing non-contact jerseys.

