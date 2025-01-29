Penguins at Utah projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Kevin Hayes -- Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O'Connor -- Cody Glass -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Matthew Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Phillip Tomasino, Bokondji Imama
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (knee), Jack St. Ivany (undisclosed)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Mattias Maccelli, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
The Penguins held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Sergachev will be a game-time decision after missing five games with an upper-body injury; Utah coach Andre Tourigny said Wednesday “the plan is to play Sergachev tonight.” ... Durzi, a defenseman, and Guenther, a forward, each skated with the team Wednesday wearing non-contact jerseys.