Dewar scores twice, Penguins defeat Kraken

Parker Wotherspoon, Brett Kulak and Justin Brazeau scored for the Penguins (23-14-11), who extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2). Sidney Crosby, Anthony Mantha and Blake Lizotte each had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Ben Meyers had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Lindgren and Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken (21-18-9), who have lost four straight (0-3-1) and six of their past seven (1-4-2). Ryan Winterton had two assists for his first multipoint NHL game, and Joey Daccord made 26 saves.

Wotherspoon gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 5:44 of the first period, using Mantha as a screen and beating Daccord with a slap shot from the blue line.

Dewar made it 2-0 with a short-handed breakaway goal at 7:50. Seattle forward Chandler Stephenson lost the puck at the Pittsburgh blue line and Dewar broke the other way to score on a wrist shot from the slot.

Meyers cut the deficit to 2-1 at 16:12 when he buried a wrist shot into the top left corner from the right face-off circle.

Lindgren tied it 2-2 at 13:55 of the second period. Meyers’ shot was stopped by Skinner at the right post, and Winterton slid the rebound to Lindgren in front, where he chipped it into an open net.

Kulak put the Penguins back up 3-2 just 50 seconds later at 14:45 with a wrist shot from the point that got past Daccord's blocker through traffic. It was Kulak’s first goal since he was acquired in a Dec. 12 trade with the Edmonton Oilers, along with Skinner.

Brazeau pushed the lead to 4-2 2:21 into the third period. Mantha skated into the offensive zone and dropped a pass to Brazeau, who shot high to the blocker side through Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak’s legs from above the left circle.

Tolvanen brought Seattle to within 4-3 on the power play at 7:47, finishing a feed from Brandon Montour with a one-timer from the right circle over Skinner's glove.

Rickard Rakell banked a shot from the goal line off Daccord and in at 16:48 to make it 5-3, and Dewar added an empty-net goal at 19:30 for the 6-3 final.