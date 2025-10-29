Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PIT @ PHI – 4:35 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Philadelphia

Explanation:

Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Tyson Foerster preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to scoring in overtime. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock was reset to 0:28 (4:32 elapsed time).

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.