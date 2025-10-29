Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PIT @ PHI – 4:35 of Overtime

nhl-shield-16:9

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Philadelphia

Explanation:

Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Tyson Foerster preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to scoring in overtime. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock was reset to 0:28 (4:32 elapsed time).

NOTE: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), Hockey Operations will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach's Challenge.

Latest News

Domi scores twice, lifts Maple Leafs past Flames

Sabres celebrate 2nd annual Bills Night 

NHL Status Report: Marchand out for Panthers against Ducks

Miller anticipates ‘emotional’ return to Vancouver with Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats for 'Frozen Frenzy' in 2025

Malhotra among 22 CHL players selected for 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Neighbours out at least 5 weeks for Blues with leg injury

NHL, NHLPA set for latest Hockey Fights Cancer campaign

NHL On Tap: Milestones within reach during ESPN tripleheader, 'Frozen Frenzy' 

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Status Report: Rakell has hand surgery, out 6-8 weeks for Penguins

Batherson gets 3 points, Senators cruise past Bruins for 3rd straight win

Foerster living up to Crosby's scouting report, excelling with Flyers