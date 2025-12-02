Crosby scores twice, Penguins defeat rival Flyers

Bryan Rust had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh (13-7-5). Tommy Novak and Kevin Hayes also scored, and Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson each had two assists. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (14-8-3), which had its three-game winning streak ended. Dan Vladar made 22 saves.

Foerster, who leads the Flyers with ten goals, left the game with 13:41 left of the second period because of an upper-body injury sustained while taking a slap shot.

Crosby put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 9:18 of the first period, driving to the net to score on the rebound of a Rust shot. The Pittsburgh captain has goals in three straight games and a total of six points (five goals, one assist).

Foerster tied it 1-1 at 5:36 of the second period, scoring with a shot from the left face-off circle during a delayed penalty on a 5-on-3 power play.

Crosby put the Penguins ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:08, skating through the slot and one-timing a Rust pass.

Rust scored a power-play goal at 15:52 to make it 3-1, beating Vladar over his glove from the left face-off circle. The Pittsburgh forward has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.

Malkin tipped a shot by Anthony Mantha past Vladar at 1:45 of the third period, but the goal was overturned after the Flyers challenged for goaltender interference.

Novak made it 4-1 at 13:52 with a power-play goal from the left side, and Hayes scored on a breakaway for the 5-1 final at 15:33.