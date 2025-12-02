Crosby scores twice, Penguins defeat rival Flyers

Rust has goal, 2 assists for Pittsburgh; Philadelphia's 3-game winning streak ends

Penguins at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Sidney Crosby scored two goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

Bryan Rust had a goal and two assists for Pittsburgh (13-7-5). Tommy Novak and Kevin Hayes also scored, and Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson each had two assists. Tristan Jarry made 28 saves.

Tyson Foerster scored for Philadelphia (14-8-3), which had its three-game winning streak ended. Dan Vladar made 22 saves.

Foerster, who leads the Flyers with ten goals, left the game with 13:41 left of the second period because of an upper-body injury sustained while taking a slap shot.

Crosby put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 9:18 of the first period, driving to the net to score on the rebound of a Rust shot. The Pittsburgh captain has goals in three straight games and a total of six points (five goals, one assist).

Foerster tied it 1-1 at 5:36 of the second period, scoring with a shot from the left face-off circle during a delayed penalty on a 5-on-3 power play.

Crosby put the Penguins ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:08, skating through the slot and one-timing a Rust pass.

Rust scored a power-play goal at 15:52 to make it 3-1, beating Vladar over his glove from the left face-off circle. The Pittsburgh forward has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.

Malkin tipped a shot by Anthony Mantha past Vladar at 1:45 of the third period, but the goal was overturned after the Flyers challenged for goaltender interference.

Novak made it 4-1 at 13:52 with a power-play goal from the left side, and Hayes scored on a breakaway for the 5-1 final at 15:33.

Latest News

Carlsson, Sennecke extend streaks, Ducks defeat Blues

Norris scores twice in return, Sabres ease past Jets

NHL Status Report: Pastrnak to miss 3rd straight game for Bruins on Tuesday

Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Devils to end 4-game skid

Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: Top line leads Jets into Buffalo against Sabres

Rangers know Fox ‘not an easy guy to replace’ after upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Snuggerud to have wrist surgery, out at least 6 weeks for Blues

Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Bruins prospect Hagens tops U.S. 2026 World Junior selection camp roster

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Star Wears: Blue Jackets award Gaudreau-inspired ‘Donkey’ hat to player of game

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for Canada features multiple Hall of Famers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings