Penguins score 3 in 2nd period, hold off Rangers without Crosby

Crosby (upper body) missed his first regular-season game since April 7, 2022. The center’s status is uncertain for the Penguins’ game at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. It's Pittsburgh's last game before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Crosby has been named Team Canada's captain for the best-on-best tournament, which begins Wednesday and runs through Feb. 20.

Blake Lizotte, Rickard Rakell and Philip Tomasino scored, and Bryan Rust had two assists for the Penguins (23-24-9), who have points in four straight games (3-0-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 24 saves, including nine in the third period.

The Penguins played without Crosby and center Evgeni Malkin (lower body) for the first time since Nov. 13, 2021.

Vincent Trocheck, who will play for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves for the Rangers (26-24-4), who outshot the Penguins 9-0 in the third.

Trocheck gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead 8:31 into the first period off of Erik Karlsson's giveaway deep in his own zone.

Lizotte scored the first of Pittsburgh's three goals in the second period at 2:25, tying it 1-1 with a low shot to the far side from the right face-off circle. Matt Rempe's neutral-zone turnover on a pass intercepted by Anthony Beauvillier started the play that led to Lizotte's first goal in 17 games.

Adam Fox, who will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead at 3:39 with a wide-open wrist shot from the right circle.

Rakell, heading to the 4 Nations Face-Off to play for Team Sweden, tied it 2-2 at 9:07. He led the breakout, moved the puck to Rust, skated past Alexis Lafreniere and got it back before scoring with a move to his forehand.

Tomasino's power-play goal on a one-timer from the left circle gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead at 11:59.

The Rangers couldn't convert on two power plays in the final 6:15, including almost two full minutes at 6-on-4 with Shesterkin pulled for an extra skater.