Cizikas, Lee each scores twice to lift Islanders past Penguins

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Casey Cizikas and Anders Lee each scored two goals, and the New York Islanders won 6-3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night at UBS Arena.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Duclair scored, with Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov adding two assists for the Islanders (14-15-7), who have won two of their last three games. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.
“Those are hard games, hard-fought games,” Cizikas said. “You know what needs to be done, night in and night out [to win those games]. We didn't veer away from [our game]. We accepted the challenge at hand. And the way our group played in the third period, there's a lot of good things to take away from that.”
Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting and Noel Acciari added goals for the Penguins (16-16-5), who have lost two of their last three games. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.
“I don't think we played as smart. We just didn't play a conscientious game like the game we've been playing for the last six weeks,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think our decisions with the puck weren't where they needed to be. We didn't play straight ahead. We talked about playing simple before the game, just the importance of simplicity and playing straight ahead. I just don't think we did it well enough.”
The teams will play the second game of a home-and-home at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Nelson scored at 4:51 of the first period after he beat Jarry blocker side from the right circle, but the Penguins won their challenge for goaltender interference. Duclair bumped into Jarry seconds before the puck went in.
Pageau opened the scoring at 14:47 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. After Pageau won the offensive zone draw, Barzal found him at the blocker-side post from the high slot for an easy finish.
Bunting tied the game at 1-1 on the power play at 16:03 of the first. He hopped on a loose puck inside the right circle before he beat Sorokin blocker side.
Cody Glass hit the left post at 1:53 of the second.
Duclair gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 5:39 of the middle frame off the rush. Kyle Palmieri collected a puck just inside the Penguins’ zone before he found Duclair cutting toward the low slot on an odd-man rush for a finish past Jarry’s blocker.
Lee extended the Islanders’ lead to 3-1 at 8:36 of the second. After Lee hit the post, Kris Letang tried to clear the puck out from behind Jarry but accidentally put the puck into his own net.
“I thought we had a really solid game tonight,” Lee said. “From the get-go, it was a pretty good hockey game. I think we got to our game and established that pretty well. We obviously made some great plays to get some goals. I think that was important, and I think we played the right way in the third period.”
Just 1:03 later, Cizikas gave the Islanders a 4-1 lead when he redirected a Romanov pass from the low slot over Jarry’s glove at 9:39 of the second.
Acciari cut the Penguins’ deficit to 4-2 at 13:49 of the second a few seconds after the Penguins’ power play expired. The puck came loose to Sorokin’s right following an attempted save before Acciari poked it over the goal line.
Rakell beat the clock to make it a 4-3 game with 2.7 seconds to play in the second period after he deflected a Matt Grzelcyk point shot from the high slot under Sorokin’s glove.
Cizikas scored his second of the game at 14:43 of the third after he beat Jarry glove side on the breakaway after Simon Holmstrom sprung him with a pass from the defensive zone.
“We got to do a better job controlling the puck, helping each other out, and winning the net from on both sides of the ice,” Rakell said. “We didn't get the job done today. Not good enough.”
Lee scored his second of the game into the empty net with 21.4 seconds to play in the third for the 6-3 final.
“It was a good win for us. I thought we had some jump. We were quick on them,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we played well. We played a strong game as a team. We played 60 minutes. [There’s] a lot of talent on the other side. So we were able to keep them under 25 shots? I thought that was a good defensive game.”
NOTES: Duclair has points in three straight games (one goal, two assists) since returning from a 28-game absence due to a lower-body injury. … Barzal recorded his first 5-on-5 point of the season. … Rakell has five points (two goals, three assists) over his last two games. … Bunting has three goals over his last two games.