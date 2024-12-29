Cizikas, Lee each scores twice to lift Islanders past Penguins

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Duclair scored, with Mathew Barzal and Alexander Romanov adding two assists for the Islanders (14-15-7), who have won two of their last three games. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves.

“Those are hard games, hard-fought games,” Cizikas said. “You know what needs to be done, night in and night out [to win those games]. We didn't veer away from [our game]. We accepted the challenge at hand. And the way our group played in the third period, there's a lot of good things to take away from that.”

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist and Michael Bunting and Noel Acciari added goals for the Penguins (16-16-5), who have lost two of their last three games. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.

“I don't think we played as smart. We just didn't play a conscientious game like the game we've been playing for the last six weeks,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I just think our decisions with the puck weren't where they needed to be. We didn't play straight ahead. We talked about playing simple before the game, just the importance of simplicity and playing straight ahead. I just don't think we did it well enough.”

The teams will play the second game of a home-and-home at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Nelson scored at 4:51 of the first period after he beat Jarry blocker side from the right circle, but the Penguins won their challenge for goaltender interference. Duclair bumped into Jarry seconds before the puck went in.

Pageau opened the scoring at 14:47 of the first period to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. After Pageau won the offensive zone draw, Barzal found him at the blocker-side post from the high slot for an easy finish.