Penguins vs. Predators projected lineups

PENGUINS (9-5-3) vs. PREDATORS (5-9-4)

2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

2 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, FDSNSO, SN-PIT

At Avicii Arena, Stockholm

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Philip Tomasino -- Kevin Hayes -- Ville Koivunen

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Connor Dewar

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Mathew Dumba

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Danton Heinen, Harrison Brunicke, Filip Larsson

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Steven Stamkos -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Michael Bunting -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Tyson Jost -- Michael McCarron -- Ozzy Wiesblatt

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Adam Wilsby

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Justin Barron, Joakim Kemmel, Matt Murray

Injured: Roman Josi (upper body), Cole Smith (upper body), Zachary L'Heureux (lower body)

Status report

Dumba is expected to return to Pittsburgh’s lineup in place of Clifton after being a healthy scratch the past five games. Tomasino is expected to replace Heinen after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Skjei is expected to play after missing practice Wednesday because he was ill. ... This will be the Penguins’ first game outside North America since they played in the 2008 NHL Premiere Series against the Ottawa Senators in Stockholm. The Predators last played outside North America in the 2022 NHL Global Series against the San Jose Sharks in Prague.