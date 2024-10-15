Malkin scores 499th goal, Penguins rally past Canadiens

Eller gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 6:54 of the first period. He drove past Canadiens defenseman David Savard to take Jesse Puljujarvi’s pass in the slot and scored on a wrist shot.

Rickard Rakell made it 2-0 at 16:49 when he snapped a one-timer past Montembeault stick side on Malkin’s pass from behind the net.

Kaiden Guhle cut it to 2-1 at 18:16 with a one-timer from the right point on a pass from Matheson.

Juraj Slafkovsky tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:51 of the second period. He was on the left edge of the crease to redirect Suzuki’s pass from the slot.

Emil Heineman put Montreal up 3-2 at 14:26. He drove the left side on a 2-on-1 and fired a shot past Jarry’s glove to score for a second straight game.

Eller tied it 3-3 at 16:23 with the first of four Straight Pittsburgh goals when he sped around Slafkovsky and scored on a wrist shot through the five-hole from the left face-off circle.

“I don’t have a good explanation for why it was up and down like that,” Eller said. “But we were able to turn it around in the third and we were able to bring our best game in the last 20 [minutes], which I don’t think we maybe did the last couple of games to the same extent. But this was a close game going into the third and we were able to improve and create some offense.”

Kevin Hayes put the Penguins ahead for the second time 4-3 at 7:47 of the third period when he put away a rebound from the left edge of the crease.