Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ MIN – 13:06 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Pittsburgh

Video review confirmed the Referees’ call on the ice that Pittsburgh’s Justin Brazeau made contact with Filip Gustavsson in the crease, which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Evgeni Malkin’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Lightning celebrates Kucherov’s 1,000th career point with special ceremony

Ducks have hilarious reactions to spooky surprise 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Toews says time with Blackhawks was 'definitely a dream'

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Necas signs 8-year contract with Avalanche

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Status Report: Barzal won't play for Islanders after being late to skate

Dvorsky, Honzek projected to make 2026 Slovakia Olympic roster, NHL.com predicts

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Dobes’ hot start for Canadiens

Team Switzerland projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

NHL On Tap: Toews to face Blackhawks for 1st time

Team Germany projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Team Czechia projected roster for 2026 Olympics by NHL.com

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Super 16: Keller, Bedard among Olympic hopefuls