Coach’s Challenge: PIT @ MIN – 13:06 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Pittsburgh

Video review confirmed the Referees’ call on the ice that Pittsburgh’s Justin Brazeau made contact with Filip Gustavsson in the crease, which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Evgeni Malkin’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge