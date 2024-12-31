Penguins at Red Wings projected lineups

PENGUINS (17-16-5) at RED WINGS (14-18-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O’Connor -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Marcus Pettersson

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman

Injured: Owen Pickering (concussion), Kris Letang (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

Letang is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Pettersson will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Pickering has been cleared for full contact but will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... The Red Wings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.