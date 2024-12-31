Penguins at Red Wings projected lineups

PENGUINS (17-16-5) at RED WINGS (14-18-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O’Connor -- Cody Glass -- Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Marcus Pettersson
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Ryan Shea
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Kevin Hayes, Jesse Puljujarvi, Nathan Clurman
Injured: Owen Pickering (concussion), Kris Letang (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Status report
Letang is day to day and will miss his second straight game. ... Pettersson will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. ... Pickering has been cleared for full contact but will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... The Red Wings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Sunday.