Crosby gets hat trick, Penguins defeat slumping Blue Jackets

Forward extends point streak to 9 for Pittsburgh, which has won 5 straight

Recap: Penguins @ Blue Jackets 11.14.23

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Sidney Crosby had a hat trick and an assist for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who won their fifth straight game with a 5-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Crosby has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak.

Erik Karlsson and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, and Tristan Jarry made 28 saves for the Penguins (8-6-0), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during their winning streak.

Yegor Chinakhov scored his first goal of the season, and Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves for the Blue Jackets (4-8-4), who have lost six straight (0-4-2) and 10 of their past 11 (1-6-4).

Crosby gave Pittsburgh a 4-3 lead at 14:28 of the third period when he chipped in a pass from Karlsson near the right post. He then completed the hat trick by shooting into an empty net with 37 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

Crosby made it 1-0 at 4:10 of the first period, scoring from a sharp angle along the goal line after Kris Letang's one-timer from the point caromed off the end boards to Marcus Pettersson.

Kirill Marchenko tied it 1-1 at 10:29. His initial pass on a rush was blocked by Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea, but the puck deflected back to Marchenko, who scored with a backhand from the low slot.

Chinakhov put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 19:28 with a shot from above the right face-off dot that trickled under the left arm of Jarry through a screen by Boone Jenner.

Guentzel tied it 2-2 at 7:04 of the second period, swatting a shot five-hole on Merzlikins while falling to his knees in the slot.

Karlsson gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 8:40 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a cross-ice pass by Evgeni Malkin. Karlsson has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during a six-game point streak.

Alexandre Texier tied it 3-3 at 11:45 when he buried a rebound past a lunging Jarry near the left post.