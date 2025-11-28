Penguins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PENGUINS (11-6-5) at BLUE JACKETS (11-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Penguins projected lineup
Connor Dewar -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Kevin Hayes -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen
Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Mathew Dumba
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Tristan Broz, Harrison Brunicke
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Luca Pinelli -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger
Zach Aston-Reese -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)
Status report
Kindel goes in for Broz, a forward. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Marchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his second straight.