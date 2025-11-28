Penguins at Blue Jackets projected lineups

PENGUINS (11-6-5) at BLUE JACKETS (11-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Connor Dewar -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Ville Koivunen

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Mathew Dumba

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Tristan Broz, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Luca Pinelli -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger

Zach Aston-Reese -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Olivier (upper body), Kirill Marchenko (lower body)

Status report

Kindel goes in for Broz, a forward. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday. ... Marchenko, a forward, will miss his third straight game; Olivier, also a forward, will miss his second straight.