Flames rally past Penguins with 3 goals in 3rd

Sharangovich breaks tie with 50 seconds remaining for Calgary, which as won 5 straight

Recap: Penguins at Flames 3.2.24

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Yegor Sharangovich scored his second of the game with 50 seconds remaining, and the Calgary Flames rallied with three goals in the third period to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

Sharangovich took a drop pass in the slot from Mikael Backlund and beat Tristan Jarry glove side with a wrist shot.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored in the third for the Flames (30-25-5), who have won five in a row for the first time since April 4-12, 2022. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Before the game, the Flames held a ceremony for the retirement of Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 jersey. The goaltender played for Calgary from 2003-2013 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goalie (576).

"It was unbelievable," Kiprusoff said. "It means a lot. For me, it's the biggest honor you can get as a player. I'm so thankful for that. It's a huge honor."

Lars Eller, Jonathan Gruden and Jeff Carter scored, and Jarry made 16 saves for the Penguins (27-23-8), who have lost two straight after winning three in a row.

Kadri cut it to 3-2 at 10:09 of the third period with a power-play goal just as a 4-on-4 expired. He stickhandled around Kris Letang before cutting across the crease and tucking the puck around Jarry's outstretched right pad.

Coleman then scored 32 seconds later with a one-timer off a centering pass from Andrew Mangiapane to tie it 3-3.

Gruden, who was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday, scored his first NHL goal at 16:42 of the first period to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. He banked a sharp-angled shot in off Markstrom from below the left circle.

Eller extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:26 when he batted the puck out of the air near the right post on the power play.

Sharangovich cut it lead to 2-1 at 3:37 of the second period. He shot five-hole from the bottom of the right circle after poking the puck past Letang at the blue line.

Carter pushed it to 3-1 at 2:51 of the third period with a deflection of Ryan Graves' shot from the left point.

