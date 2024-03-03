Flames retire Kiprusoff's No. 34, former goalie turns emotional during speech

Veteran of nine seasons in Calgary becomes 4th player in franchise history to receive honor

PIT@CGY: Kiprusoff honored with jersey retirement

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Miikka Kiprusoff entered the rink through the Zamboni entrance, passing by the crease he guarded over for nine seasons to high-five a dozen Calgary minor hockey goalies while passing the three major NHL trophies he captured, all to the tune of "Du hast" by Rammstein.

There was nothing but love for Miikka Kiprusoff, as the Calgary Flames retired his No. 34 to the rafters in a pre-game ceremony prior to playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday.

"It means a lot," Kiprusoff said. "For me, it's the biggest honor you can get as a player. I'm so thankful for that. It's a huge honor."

Kiprusoff, with sons Aaro and Oskar, brother Marko, and nephew Luka were front and center for the ceremony, joined by former Flames teammates Jamie McLennan, Craig Conroy, Jarome Iginla, Martin Gelinas, Dion Phaneuf, Robyn Regehr, Rhett Warrener and former general manager and coach Darryl Sutter.

"It was unbelievable," Kiprusoff said. "You know, I was a little nervous to walk out there but the fans were great and [Jamie McLennan] was great. Everything actually... just a great night.

"I fight (tears) at the end. And I made it. Of course, seeing those old clips and hearing the fans, it is emotional for sure."

The 40-minute tribute celebrated Kiprusoff's tenure in Calgary, complete with several interruptions of standing ovations and 'Kipper! Kipper! Kipper!' chants, and culminating with him watching his banner rise to rafters. There it joins forwards Lanny McDonald (No. 9), Jarome Iginla (12) and fellow goalie Mike Vernon (30) to become the fourth Flames player to have his number retired.

In the process, he also became the seventh Finnish-born NHL player to receive the honor, joining Jari Kurri (Edmonton Oilers), Teppo Numminen (Arizona Coyotes), Teemu Selanne (Anaheim Ducks), Jere Lehtinen (Dallas Stars), Pekka Rinne (Nashville Predators) and Mikko Koivu (Minnesota Wild).

"This is such a huge honor and it's not lost on me how unique and special this is," Kiprusoff said, kicking off his celebratory speech. "Thank you, fans. It was a privilege to play in front of you each and every night for nine amazing years."

Kiprusoff was acquired by the Flames on Nov. 16, 2003 from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the second-round pick used to select Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the 2005 NHL Draft.

He spent the duration of his 12-year NHL career with Calgary, and became the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goaltender (576).

The Turku product was named a finalist for the Vezina on three occasions, and won the award as the NHL’s best goaltender in 2006. He was also named awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy, was named as a Hart Trophy finalist as League MVP, and named a first-team all-star that season.

"When I think about my years in Calgary, meeting so many great people inside and outside of hockey, nine years went by too fast," Kiprusoff said in closing out his speech. "But it was the best nine years that my family and I will always remember.

"Thank you."

