Penguins at Flames projected lineups

PENGUINS (23-14-11) at FLAMES (21-23-5)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SN-PIT

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ryan Shea

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Stuart Skinner

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Ilya Solovyov, Kevin Hayes

Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri – Matvei Gridin

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka

Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday; Letang is questionable after missing practice Tuesday because of an upper-body injury; if Letang doesn’t play, he could be replaced by St. Ivany, a defenseman. … Solovyov took part in the Penguins' skate, but isn't expected to play; the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Pittsburgh assigned forward Joona Koppanen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to make room for Solovyov on the roster. … Pospisil will make his season debut after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a preseason game on Oct. 1; he played two games with Calgary of the AHL on a conditioning loan.