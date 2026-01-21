Penguins at Flames projected lineups

PENGUINS (23-14-11) at FLAMES (21-23-5)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNW, SN-PIT
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Brett Kulak -- Kris Letang
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ryan Shea
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Stuart Skinner
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Jack St. Ivany, Ilya Solovyov, Kevin Hayes
Injured: Erik Karlsson (lower body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri – Matvei Gridin
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Ryan Lomberg -- Martin Pospisil -- Adam Klapka
Yan Kuznetsov -- Mackenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, Dryden Hunt, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), John Beecher (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday; Letang is questionable after missing practice Tuesday because of an upper-body injury; if Letang doesn’t play, he could be replaced by St. Ivany, a defenseman. … Solovyov took part in the Penguins' skate, but isn't expected to play; the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Pittsburgh assigned forward Joona Koppanen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday to make room for Solovyov on the roster. … Pospisil will make his season debut after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a preseason game on Oct. 1; he played two games with Calgary of the AHL on a conditioning loan.