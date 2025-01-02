Flyers at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLYERS (17-17-4) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-9-3)
10 p.m. SCRIPPS, NBCSP+, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson - Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters from a 4-0 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights placed Barbashev, a forward, on injured reserve. Laczynski, a forward, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League.