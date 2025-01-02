Flyers at Golden Knights projected lineups

FLYERS (17-17-4) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-9-3)

10 p.m. SCRIPPS, NBCSP+, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson - Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters from a 4-0 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights placed Barbashev, a forward, on injured reserve. Laczynski, a forward, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League.