Flyers at Mammoth projected lineups

FLYERS (23-17-8) at MAMMOTH (25-20-4)
9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Carl Grundstrom -- Lane Pederson -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Jamie Drysdale -- Emil Andrae
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Hunter McDonald, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... The Flyers likely will to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights, but coach Rick Tocchet said Grebenkin, a forward, could play. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.