Flyers at Mammoth projected lineups

FLYERS (23-17-8) at MAMMOTH (25-20-4)

9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Carl Grundstrom -- Lane Pederson -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Jamie Drysdale -- Emil Andrae

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Hunter McDonald, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Tyson Foerster (arm), Dan Vladar (undisclosed), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... The Flyers likely will to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 win at the Vegas Golden Knights, but coach Rick Tocchet said Grebenkin, a forward, could play. ... The Mammoth are expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.