Flyers at Blues projected lineups

FLYERS (8-5-3) at BLUES (6-8-3)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Matthew Kessel -- Hunter Skinner

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Status report

Deslauriers will replace Grebenkin, a forward. … Michkov and Zegras will flip spots on the top two forward lines for the Flyers. ... Joseph returns after missing one game with a lower-body injury. … Skinner will make his NHL debut. … Bjugstad, a forward, and Tucker, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Neighbours, a forward, took part in the morning skate for the first time since blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25 but will not play.

