Flyers at Blues projected lineups

FLYERS (8-5-3) at BLUES (6-8-3)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Adam Ginning, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn -- Pius Suter -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Matthew Kessel -- Hunter Skinner
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nick Bjugstad, Alexandre Texier, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Status report
Deslauriers will replace Grebenkin, a forward. … Michkov and Zegras will flip spots on the top two forward lines for the Flyers. ... Joseph returns after missing one game with a lower-body injury. … Skinner will make his NHL debut. … Bjugstad, a forward, and Tucker, a defenseman, each will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Neighbours, a forward, took part in the morning skate for the first time since blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 25 but will not play.